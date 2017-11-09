By this time, you have probably heard a holiday song on the radio. It’s hard to believe that the holiday season is upon us. This year, instead of shopping for gifts made in other countries, why not purchase gifts that are made in the gold old US of A? To take it even further, why not purchase gifts that are made right here in Buffalo? “But where can I find items that are made in my own community?” you ask. Well, it just so happens that on Saturday, December 2, a number of local craft artisans will be setting up at the annual Queen City Market at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum at 453 Porter Avenue.

This is a chance to bring along the entire family, to shop in a historically significant building… in case you were looking for added inspiration. For city-dwellers, it’s a chance to shop right in your own backyard, while supporting local artists, artisans, and a few vintage purveyors. Everyone is invited to attend this annual gift fair.Over 50 sellers will be on hand, making this an “absolute must visit” during the holiday season.

As a sample of the offerings in 2017, following are a few of the marketeers who will be setting up shop:

Artisan bath and body from Zandra, jewelry from Interstellar Love Craft, greeting cards by The Witty Gritty Paper Co., coffee from Public Espresso + Coffee, home decor from Kitch Studios, baked treats from Butter Block, vintage clothing & decor from Rust Belt Threads, knits from West Side Stitchery, and ceramics from CraftHAUS.

There will also be plenty of food, so come hungry and leave satiated.

A full list of our vendors can be found on this website. RSVP to the event, here.

Queen City Market 2017

Saturday, December 2, 2017

11 AM – 5 PM

Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum | 453 Porter Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14201-1217,

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Amy’s Truck, Lloyd Taco Truck, along with several other local vendors within the market. More food trucks TBA. The market is also accepting non-perishable food items as donations for the Food Bank of WNY to help those in need.

See Facebook event