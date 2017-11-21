Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Pressure Drop Brewery releases Strummer and Sticky Trees

1 Comment

Buffalo newest brewery is celebrating its initial beer release. Pressure Drop Brewing, located at The Barrel Factory, is rolling out two beers, a Belgian blonde ale and a single IPA, to be tapped at the venue. The beer release event will take place on Wednesday, November 22, starting at 5 PM in the Lakeward Spirits Tasting Room (inside The Barrel Factory). The two inaugural beers are as follows:

  • STRUMMER: Belgian Blonde Ale, light body, crisp, clean, a summer drinker released in the early winter. 5.2% ABV.
  • STICKY TREES: Single IPA, all Mosaic hopped, light body, hints of grapefruit and resin. 6.0% ABV.

To learn more about Pressure Drop Brewery, click here. Moving forward, the beer will be available at The Barrel Factory at the Tasting Room during the regular hours – Thursday  5 to 10 PM (closed Thanksgiving), Friday from 3 to 11 PM, Saturday from noon to 11 PM, and Sunday from noon to 5 PM.

Pressure Drop Brewing | 65 Vandalia Street | Old First Ward | Buffalo NY | Facebook

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • McNutt

    Hoping the “Strummer” is an ode to the late front man of the Clash!