Pressure Drop Brewery releases Strummer and Sticky Trees

Buffalo newest brewery is celebrating its initial beer release. Pressure Drop Brewing, located at The Barrel Factory, is rolling out two beers, a Belgian blonde ale and a single IPA, to be tapped at the venue. The beer release event will take place on Wednesday, November 22, starting at 5 PM in the Lakeward Spirits Tasting Room (inside The Barrel Factory). The two inaugural beers are as follows:
- STRUMMER: Belgian Blonde Ale, light body, crisp, clean, a summer drinker released in the early winter. 5.2% ABV.
- STICKY TREES: Single IPA, all Mosaic hopped, light body, hints of grapefruit and resin. 6.0% ABV.
To learn more about Pressure Drop Brewery, click here. Moving forward, the beer will be available at The Barrel Factory at the Tasting Room during the regular hours – Thursday 5 to 10 PM (closed Thanksgiving), Friday from 3 to 11 PM, Saturday from noon to 11 PM, and Sunday from noon to 5 PM.
Pressure Drop Brewing | 65 Vandalia Street | Old First Ward | Buffalo NY | Facebook