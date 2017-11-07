Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Pie Party Happy Hour @ BreadHive

Every year, BreadHive Bakery ramps up for the pending holiday season by baking up some delicious pies. In order to showcase these flights of pies, BreadHive hosts a “pie happy hour” event that is open to pie lovers from near and far. Guests to the happy hour will be able to taste test the best pies in the land.

Along with samples, pies will also be available for sale by the slice, or by the pie. The following pies will be offered up on that day:

  • Pumpkin
  • Apple (apple pie can be pre-ordered vegan)
  • Coconut Cream
  • Tripple berry (vegan)

The pie parading will be held on Friday, November 10, from 3pm to 6pm. There will also be plenty of other food available, along with happy hour drink specials.

BreadHive Bakery & Café | 402 Connecticut Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

