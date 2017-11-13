Photo Contest – Enduring Views: The Richardson Olmsted Campus

The Richardson-Olmsted Campus is once again promoting a photo contest, and is asking the community to enter their latest and greatest images of the grounds and the buildings. Each photographer is allowed to submit three images in the following three categories:
- Category 1: Original spaces – Those existing prior to rehabilitation of the grounds or the building that have been transformed
- Category 2: New spaces – created within Hotel Henry
- Category 3: Enduring spaces – exterior or interior views that span the centuries
In the end, 50 digital photographs will be chosen to participate in an exhibit titled Enduring Views: The Richardson Olmsted Campus. Photographers have until November 30 to submit their images. The winning images will be featured in an exhibit that will take place from March 28 to April 11, 2018, with an opening reception on March 28, from 5:30-7:30pm.
The photo contest is presented by CEPA Gallery and the Richardson Olmsted Campus. For further details on the process of submitting photos, click here.
Lead image – 2016 contest winner, Thomas Lavin