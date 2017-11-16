Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Peace Bridge Project is Half Way to Completion

If you’ve been wondering about the status of the work being conducted on the Peace Bridge, everything is running according to plan. According to Peace Bridge Authority General Manager Ron Rienas, “We are about half way done. It is on schedule and on budget. The project will be complete in spring 2019.”

For those who have been making their way to and from Canada, via the Peace Bridge, the construction work has not noticeably slowed down travels and commutes. Once the project is complete, there will be some new welcome features on the bridge, including an “overlook” for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Note the slightly widened bridge to accommodate the cycle/ped way and the viewing ‘bump-out’ right at the international boundary,” mentioned Rienas. “Also, the new ‘retro’ light standards are a throw-back to the original standards.”

Overall, we are looking at a $100 million dollar rehabilitation project, featuring new decking, overhead gantries, rails, and sidewalks. The new lighting standards already look impressive, during the day, and at night. The bridge was long overdue for an overhaul.

New railings to mimic the originals
South lane deck demo and bikeway
Bikeway extension steel
New lamps at flags
New lamps with flags
Lamps at night
North lane deck demo with truss

  • Captain Picard

    Don’t expect too much excitement about this. A new bridge built 20 years ago would still have cost less than the amount spent on repair and refurbishment since then. It also would have raised our regional profile and reduced congestion significantly for both Americans and Canadians.

    But hey, at least now we have railings that “mimic the originals.”