If it was not for streaker Tristan Lambright, the Buffalo Bills’ game would have been a total loss. But thankfully Tristan’s naked dash lifted the hearts and spirits of a city, at a time when we needed it most. Now Tristan is a hot commodity. His image is showing up near and far, all over social media (and traditional media), and even on t-shirts.

The stunt has been very well received, although the Bills’ organization was less than thrilled by the ordeal. Tristan is facing some legal expenses, and now it’s our turn to return the favor.

On Saturday, November 25, at 8 PM, The Gypsy Parlor is hosting a “Pants off dance off for Tristan Lambright” to raise funds for Buffalo’s favorite streaker.

“Ok… so he streaked. Can you blame him? More yards ran than our own team that day, so let’s call it ambition. Wouldn’t you if you could? Live it up Buffalo! Go Bills! Let turn it all into something positive… so he needs legal money. And we can support his charity as well – a portion of proceeds will benefit Crisis Services, in honor of Sam Snyder-Daniels, Tristan’s Aunt who recently passed on. She was the inspiration behind the streaking episode. These causes are backed by Tristan’s family, who have had a whirlwind couple of years. It’s time to turn the laughter into love.” – The Gypsy Parlor

Pants off dance off for Tristan Lambright

Saturday, November 25, 2017

8pm

The Gypsy Parlor | 376 Grant Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

$5 cover | Drink specials | 50/50 Raffles | Autographed pics available

Donating of warm jackets to the Hope House. Also bring new socks, undies, sweatpants, and T-shirts for donation box.

See Facebook event page