Oxford Pennant heads to Main Street

Oxford Pennant, Buffalo’s homegrown manufacturer of colorful pennants, is vacating its current office/retail space on West Tupper. The designers and manufacturers will be relocating right around the corner, to a new business space at 731 Main Street. According to a recent e-blast by owners Dave Horesh and Brett Mikoll, they are “Movin’ on up!”, and are excited to move into a space that has access to parking. They also said, “We’re aiming to open our flagship store by Spring 2018, but stay tuned for pop-ups, events and other exciting moves we’re making in the meantime.”
It was widely known that the West Tupper space was temporary. While it was a great space, and served its purpose, there are bigger and better fish to fry for the company. Oxford Pennants is one of those hometown hero business success stories that is still relatively young.
Once Dave and Brett do eventually identify their flagship store, they will be sitting pretty with a unique, ingenious, throwback business where the sky is the limit. That’s because pennants are all the rage these days, and everyone wants a custom flag for their hometown, their business, their family, etc. And when companies like Adidas, Facebook, Google, Burton, WordPress and Yahoo come knocking on your door, then you know you’ve got a good thing going.
BRO will revisit Oxford Pennant after it reopens at 731 Main Street.