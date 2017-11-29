Beer lovers all over the region are preparing for a special brewery appearance at Thin Man this coming Saturday. Other Half Brewing Company, considered one of the hottest breweries in the country, will be in-house, with 800 cases of the following beers (cans):

DDH Double Citra Daydream

Imperial Oat Cream IPA || 8.5% ABV

Their all Citra showcase backed up with a ton of oats and a hint of lactose sugar ($20/4 pack, 1 case pp)

DDH Broccoli

Imperial IPA || 7.9% ABV

Brewed with some wheat and oats and then hopped with Cascade, Hallertau Blanc, Mosaic and Simcoe ($20/4 pack, 1 case pp)

Bad Decisions

Imperial Stout with Cocoa and Ancho Peppers || 11% ABV

Brewed with the homies at Cloudwater Brew Co from Manchester in the UK ($22/4 pack, three 4-packs pp).

It is expected that people will begin lining up outside of Thin Man, starting at 10am. According to Thin Man co-owner Rocco Termini, the line of people looking to get their hands on a case is expected to extend down the Elmwood block, all the way to West Utica. “I’ve seen these types of Mobile Can Sales from breweries such as Other Half,” said Termini. “There’s nothing else quite like it. This brewery commands a loyal following, which will arrive to Thin Man on Saturday morning in hopes of walking away with a case of cans.”

Adding to the fervor of the day, there will be a ten tap takeover upstairs at the Elmwood brewery during the sale. Live music will also be underway, featuring the band PA Line. 1 oz samples of all beers from the can release will be available as well.

Doors open and sales start at 10AM. See Facebook event.

Other Half Brewing Company Mobile Can Sale @ Thin Man

Saturday, December 2, 2017

10 AM – 10 PM

Thin Man Brewery | 492 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222