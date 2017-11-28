On the Market: 492 Pearl Street

A downtown restaurant property literally in the shadows of the now rising 500 Pearl project is for sale. Encore’s building and adjacent parcel at 492-4 Pearl Street have a $999,900 asking price. Carmelo Parlato of Gourney Becker & Bourne is listing the property.

From the property description:

This two-story Italianate building currently operates as a restaurant with three bars, one each on the first floor and second floors and a third on the patio. First floor seating for 70+. The second floor can be a private banquet area/additional seating with bar. The building’s capacity is currently at 145.

Exposed brick, hardwood floors, ornate fireplaces, and round top windows. Kitchen and bar equipment include two walk-in coolers, eight-burner stove, 48 inch grill top, two fryers, and five beer coolers.

Surrounded by both culture and development, the property sits across from Shea’s Performing Arts Center while next door, at 500 Pearl Street, is a new mixed-use development which will include a 110 room hotel, offices and apartments.

Get Connected: Carmelo Parlato, 716.335.2227