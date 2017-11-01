New Citywide “Speed Hump” Pilot Program

The City of Buffalo is implementing a plan to place “speed humps” in various residential neighborhoods throughout the city. The exercise is part of a traffic calming initiative that is designed to make residential areas safer.

If you’re wondering what the difference is between a “speed bump” and a “speed hump”, the hump is meant for residential streets and campuses. It’s designed to reduce car speeds to 5-10 MPH, where speed bumps, meant for parking lots and driveways, are designed to reduce car speeds to 2-5 MPH. After driving over these particular humps, and watching as other cars and trucks passed over them, it seems as if the appropriate speed to approach them is around 5-7 MPH, not 15 MPH as the bright yellow signs suggest.

The speed humps allow neighborhood traffic to flow, without bringing cars to a dead stop before crossing. The humps are not as drastic as the bumps, but they are very effective. This latest City traffic calming initiative is being rolled out by the Department of Public Works, in conjunction with the Buffalo Police. The speed humps are being strategically placed on streets that are notorious for speeders, such as Florida Street (seen in these images).

Mayor Byron W. Brown is being joined by University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt this morning to discuss the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program, which is being implemented as a pilot program at this point.

There is no word whether The City plans to speak up about the need for further traffic calming measures on The Scajaquada Expressway.