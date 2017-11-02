M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – Costume

Every first Friday of the month, the community is invited to attend a day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up includes tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Many of the activities and tours are free (see below). Also, see current exhibitions.

Friday, November 3, 2017

Drop-in Art Activity

10 am – 12 pm

Free

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Family Fun Tour

11 am – 11:45 am

Free

Meet at the Guest Services Station

This family-oriented tour of works in the 1962 Building will explore a different theme each month.

Space is limited to 20 participants. To reserve your spot, please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

ArtCart—Artworks in the Collection

12 pm – 1:30 pm

Free

1905 Building

Come and explore our mobile ArtCart with interactive art activities for kids and families and learn about artworks in the Albright-Knox’s collection.

Studio Art Class for Adults: Still Life Painting

1 pm – 3 pm

$15 general admission

$5 for Members

Education Classrooms

This M&T FIRST FRIDAYS Studio Art Class for Adults will focus on still life painting.

Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

Public Tour

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Free

Meet at the Guest Services Station

Public tours are led by Albright-Knox–trained docents and are free on the first Friday of each month as part of M&T FIRST FRIDAYS @ THE GALLERY.

“What’s Your Vision?” Tour

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Free

Meet at the Guest Services Station

This one-hour tour led by an Albright-Knox–trained docent encourages participants to “read” four works of art from their own perspectives.

Drop-in Art Activity

5 pm – 7 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Jazz and Happy Hour

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

AK Café

Enjoy drink specials and live jazz music performed by George Kane in the artful setting of AK Café.

Gallery Talk: Artworks in the Collection

6 pm – 6:30 pm | 7 pm – 7:30 pm

Free

1962 Building

Join the AK for a discussion of works in the collection of the Albright-Knox on view in the 1962 Building.

Studio Art Class for Adults: Still Life Painting (Sold Out)

7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

$15 general admission

$5 for Members

Education Classrooms

This M&T FIRST FRIDAYS Studio Art Class for Adults will focus on still life painting.

Film Screening: The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari

7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Free

Auditorium

Join us for a screening of the quintessential German Expressionist film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920).

Photobooth

8 pm – 9:30 pm

Free

Education Classrooms

Dress up with friends and family in fun, art-inspired costumes for a free photoshoot.

To learn more, visit The AK.

M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – On the first Friday of every month, from 10 am to 10 pm, admission to part of the museum and select events are free for everyone. Certain events and special exhibitions are available for a fee. Admission to special exhibitions is Pay What You Wish.

