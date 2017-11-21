Mayor Brown Spreads Some Holiday Cheer.

Seeing that the weather is unusually temperate, with no signs of significant snowfall in the near future, Mayor Brown has announced that there is a postponement of Winter Parking Restrictions on Metro Bus routes until December 1. That should allow everyone enough additional parking to get their holiday shopping lists tackled locally.

“We’ve had some frosty days and nights, but so far no measurable snow in the City of Buffalo. Based on the long-term forecast from the National Weather Service, there’s no snow in sight, so the Winter Parking Restrictions on bus routes will remain suspended until Dec. 1,” Mayor Brown said.

Typically, the seasonal parking rules go into effect from November 15 to April 1. This is the second postponement of the rules, in the wake of unseasonable elevated temperatures. Not only is this a welcome gift for those who park on the street to shop, it’s also a bit of a boon for the City.

“The later the snow arrives, the less plowing and salting our Department of Public Works has to do. This saves on man hours and salt supplies,” Mayor Brown said.

When Winter Parking Restrictions are in effect, parking is banned on bus routes in the City of Buffalo between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. to clear the path for snow plowing and salting. Residents and motorists should be aware that all alternate side parking regulations must be followed.

More good news for local shoppers comes in the form of another pro urban shopping/living announcement from City Hall. On Black Friday (Friday, November 24), parking at metered spaces will be free throughout the city. Some might counter that longterm parkers typically take advantage of the scenario, while others agree that this is a great way to get people impulse shopping. Either way you look at it, you’re going to save a couple of bucks on that day, if you can find a parking spot.

“This has been very successful in past years, putting our city retailers on an even playing field with suburban mall sellers who benefit from free parking lots. We’ve found this is a great enticement for non-city residents to come into Buffalo and get acquainted with our diverse small business community,” Mayor Brown said.

Mayor Brown also made sure to mention that people should support Buffalo’s small businesses on Small Business Saturday 2017, which takes place Saturday, November 25.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and are owned by people who have a vested interest in the community, in its schools, in the quality of life. Please show your support on Small Business Saturday, and throughout the holiday season,” Mayor Brown said. “The City of Buffalo’s small business owners are among the most generous supporters of civic groups, local charities and youth sports in Buffalo, so it’s important to support them through your holiday purchases.”

Finally, Mayor Brown announced the City’s annual turkey distribution, which delivers turkeys and the fixings, to families in need. 300 Thanksgiving meals will be delivered via this undertaking.