Masterworks and Artful Gifts: three installations, one gallery

Join the Western New York Artists Group, on Saturday, November 18 from Noon – 2:00 p.m. for a curated exhibition of extraordinary works created by more than 20 local artists.

Whether you are looking to give a meaningful gift that will be treasured for a life-time, or you would like to proudly display these masterpieces in your home or business, this show has something for everyone. The exhibit includes framed and unframed works, as well as pottery, ornaments, cards, jewelry, books, craft items, and more.

Remaining works will be available through 12/29/17. Prices start at $2.50 with handmade note-cards and range up to $5k for large oil on canvas works. With the typical Hallmark card priced around $3.99 to $4.99, sometimes ranging up to $7.99, these beautiful handcrafted cards are quite the deal, and more likely to be framed than thrown away.

The Western New York Artists Group is a 501(c)(3) organization, conveniently located on the corner of Linwood and North, that has of over 300 members. Established in 1984, and earning non-profit status in 1995, the WNY Artists Group was one of the first arts organizations in Buffalo to dedicate themselves solely to promoting local works.

In fact, as gallery director, Don Siuta explained, “The WNY Artists Group is still the only art space that is strictly dedicated to local artists.” Including retrospective shows that feature legacy works of its members that have passed on.

We promote artists to the community as a whole, encouraging collaboration, networking, & art sales.

Throughout the year, they offer education opportunities through lectures, demonstrations. and workshops for both the artist and the art collector.

Don’t miss Masterworks and Artful Gifts on Saturday, November 18, 2017 from Noon to 2:00 p.m. You are sure to find something to be treasured.

Artists Group Gallery

One Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209

(Parking lot in the rear off North Street.)

​716.885.2251

​

Hours: Tuesday through Friday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday and Monday

Website Facebook