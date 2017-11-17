Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market

Sometime it takes a couple of cocktails to get you in the mood to shop. If that’s the case, Step Out Buffalo has got you covered, with its inaugural Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market. The market coincides with Small Business Saturday, and features ten local boozy brewers and distillers – 42 North Brewery, Black Button Distillery, Bootleg Bucha, Buffalo Distilling, Chateau Buffalo, Lakewood Spirits, Midgard Winery, Resurgence Brewing Co., and Ten Thousand Vines Winery.

The event, showcasing the best of local small businesses, artists, chefs, and vendors, will take place on the first floor of The Hotel @ The Lafayette. Guests can expect to find:

  • 80+ vendors
  • Free booze samples
  • A live DJ – DJ Crespo Beats
  • A build your own Bloody Mary bar
  • Some magical concoction called Unicorn Mimosas
  • Free stuff
  • Live art demonstrations from local artists Chuck Tingley and Edreys Wajed
  • Breakfast sammies, Stinger subs
  • Cash bars with local beer, wine, and cocktails
  • Coat check
  • Free parking in the Adam Ramp | Valet parking will also be available for an additional charge

Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market

Saturday, November 25th (11am-5pm)

Hotel at The Lafayette (391 Washington Street, Buffalo, NY, 14203)

$5- Presale (plus taxes and fees) / $5- At the door

Kids under 12 are free!

Facebook.com/events/118014948902050

