Lud’s Landscaping Supplies

I’ve been passing by Lud’s Landscaping for years, admiring the business from afar. From the hoop house storage area to the wide array of rocks and stones that they offer, I always thought how handy it was to have a landscaper’s resource of this nature in the city.
In early 2017, Lud’s added a nice storefront addition to their building, thus creating a more welcoming environment for gardeners and landscapers. Earlier today, I took the opportunity to stop into Lud’s, to check out the relatively new retail component. I learned that Lud’s stocks an assortment of A.M. Leonard Horticultural Tool & Supply Company tools. These super sturdy tools are made right here in the US, and have excellent warranties. Apparently, this is the tool brand of choice for Lud’s, which is why they stock it for their customers.
Aside from tools, Lud’s also specializes in bulk landscape materials such as pea gravel, flagstone, sand, crushed patio stone, boulders, mulches, topsoil, compost, nutri-soil, and manure (among other landscape resources – see products). Lud’s is proficient in rainwater harvest systems, custom patios, snow plowing, and lawn care (among other services). I love that this place is located in the heart of a blossoming West Side neighborhood – talk about convenience!
You don’t have to be a professional landscaper to walk into Lud’s. Since 1982 this business has been serving the needs of the city of Buffalo – you can see their handiwork throughout much of the West Side. The sharp looking retail storefront is a welcome addition to the operation, and did a good job drawing me inside to take a look around. If you’re in the market for some quality gardening tools or landscaping supplies, be sure to stop in and give this place a good look-see.
Lud’s Landscaping Inc. | 320 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo, NY 14213 | (716) 885-2285