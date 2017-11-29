Until today, I never knew that some Grand Island residents refer to the island as a “pork chop”. It only took a couple of seconds for me to figure out that “pork chop” refers to the shape of the island. Just in time for the holidays, former Grand Island resident, Saundra Marcel, has launched a project/initiative that is twofold. First, she is selling Island-themed products such as hats, tote bags, postcards, all of which feature the pork chop/island logo. Second, Saundra plans on reinvesting the profit from the sales, to publish a book about Grand Island.

The products are for sale for prices ranging from $25 to $55 and are marketed exclusively to current and former Grand Island residents.

Here’s an interesting tidbit about Grand Island:

“In 1945, Grand Island was part of a plan to make a new World Peace Capital on the international border between Southern Ontario, Canada, and Western New York. The plan proposed placing the United Nations headquarters on adjacent Navy Island (Ontario), which was considered an ideal location because it lay on the boundary between two peaceful countries. An artist’s rendering of the World Peace Capital (inset right) showed the property with bridges spanning both countries (between Grand Island in the United States and the Canadian mainland). The proposal was turned down in favor of the current U.N. headquarters in New York City.” – Wikipedia

In the late 1940’s, the headquarters of an intercontinental organization, dubbed the United Nations, nearly came to Grand Island, NY. Find the entire story here.

Now, Saundra is looking to promote the island with her merchandise, and then her book. And she’s doing it in a rather unconventional way. “The products are branded ‘pork chop’, which references the shape of Grand Island and the book’s title,” says Saundra. “This project is a creative way to raise money, with 100% of proceeds from the sale of these items supporting publication of Life on a Pork Chop.”

Customers who spend $100 or more will have their name included in the book.

Visit lifeonaporkchop.com for further information, and to shop for the holidays.