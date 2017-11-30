Lace & Day, because every day should include something special

Lace & Day, Buffalo’s premiere lingerie and sleepwear boutique, strives to help you find comfort and confidence in your daily routine. Since opening 2 years ago, sisters and co-owners Emily Constantine Doren and Holly Constantine Ortman have sought to reframe the process of going out to buy lingerie. “People often think of the word lingerie and limit it to its connotation– but all it really means is underwear, in French,” Holly said. “We want it to be an experience, so we try to build a relationship with our customers through regular fittings and records.”

Emily and Holly adopted from the European tradition where women start fittings and maintain visits with local boutiques at an early age. “It’s a lot of trust and helping customers through the process,” they said. “It’s a lot of fun and we love when our customers leave feeling fabulous.” Most preconceived notions about bra shopping aren’t very glamorous and that’s what Lace and Day wants to change, “we strive to make every woman feel comfortable and confident, to feel beautiful and most importantly have fun.”

With a focus on fit, fashion, comfort, durability and longevity, Lace and Day also makes the process easy and educational. “We want women to know that you don’t have to sacrifice the functionality of a bra for the fanciness of one, or vice versa, we provide both,” they said. “We foster a welcoming environment so we can help women find the fit that’s right for their unique body.” They suggest visiting every 6 months or after any lifestyle change so they can make sure the proper adjustments are made for your body, if needed. Because they offer band sizes 30-44 and cups A-J they are able to help most women who come their way.

The boutique carries a variety of items– pajamas, swim attire, underwear, bras, boxer briefs for men, robes and more. Always up to date, Lace and Day is constantly bringing in new collections from brands like Prima Donna, Lise Charmel, Hanky Panky, Simone Pérèle, Natori, and Bedhead Pajamas. Some of their lingerie can even convert from night to day with a slight outfit adjustment. Pair the silky chemise with a skirt for a cocktail party or simply just wear it to bed. It has that big city boutique vibe, but instead of having to travel hours away from home to find that designer quality, you can find it right here in Buffalo.

From cozy robes to elegant night gowns, the boutique will surely change the way you think of comfort and fashion. “Our society is so fast paced and it’s ingrained in us to go home at the end of a long day and change into grubby sweatpants,” Emily said. “Those precious hours are for us to unwind and regenerate– why not slip into something that feels like butter?” With pajamas and pillowcases made from silky fabrics, she wasn’t kidding– it feels like pure bliss. What’s even better is that these delicate fabrics are made to be gentle on your skin, so they won’t pull or tug. Tired of waking up with a bed head? Those silky pillowcases might just solve your problem.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect vacation swimsuit, new bra and panties, pajamas or boxer briefs, Lace and Day has got you covered– in every sense of the word! They also have ponchos, cashmere blend socks for men and women, silk nightwear and sleep masks, as well as warm, cozy pajamas.

Looking for the perfect gift? Whether you are looking for a gift for your best friend, daughter/son, true love, or loved one, let the experts at Lace & Day make you look like the hero that you are. First, consider a gift card, it’s easy and it always fits. Or if you know she’s been fitted before, give them a call. They can suggest a set in her size, gift wrap it, and if you are in a hurry, drive by and they will run it out to your car! They even have a “load and unload zone” out front expressly for this purpose! Talk about customer service.

Lace & Day

445 Franklin Street | Buffalo, NY | Facebook

t: 716.884.1580

Open: Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, Closed.

This article is part of Buffalo Rising's 2017 Gift Guide series.