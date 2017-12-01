Knotty Moose Studio, handcrafted wood frames and home decor products from WNY

Knotty Moose Studio is owned and operated by local photographer, Viktoria Ciostek, who designs and builds wood frames and custom home decor products.

A City of Buffalo native, her family immigrated from Poland when she was a month old. After college she pursued her passion for photography which took her around the world and the U.S. Where she worked on a number of environmental documentary projects. The Burchfield Penney Art Center’s collection owns one of her pieces which was recently on exhibit.

About a decade ago, Viktoria began a woodworking apprenticeship, “As a photographer, I wanted to frame my own work and unexpectedly fell in love with working with wood.” Soon after, other artists began asking her to build frames for their work. About 5 years ago, she decided to open her own business, Knotty Moose Studio, “I worked out of my mentors shop as well as the shared shop at The Foundry until 2 years ago when I started my own wood shop on the west side of Buffalo.”

A true artist, every frame is carefully handcrafted and is sure to be one of a kind. The hardwoods used include: black walnut, ash, spalted maple, birch, oak, cherry, elm as well as other rare specialty woods like persimmon, catalpa, and black locust. All frames are hand rubbed with natural oils and beeswax. No stains or dyes are used. Custom matting, and frames for photo series are available as well. “The trees I work with are harvested in Western New York. Every board is hand selected for its character and unique grain, and every item is hand finished with natural oils. I love knots, burls, bug holes and all the curious details that tell the story of a tree.”

In a special collaboration with designer, Ben Harris, Knotty Moose is offering a limited second edition silkscreen print of the award winning “Buffalo Neighborhood Map.” The frame is designed from reclaimed lath from Buffalo homes. This work of art is literally a piece of Buffalo history and would be a beautiful edition to any home or office. Give as a gift and get one for yourself, they are sure to go fast.

You can find Viktoria and Knotty Moose Studio at the Hotel Henry Market every sunday starting Thanksgiving weekend until December 17 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Customers can drop off prints to be matted and framed or work with Viktoria to create a custom order. Some pre-made items will also be available for sale online, so follow the Knotty Moose on Facebook and @knottymoosestudio or @knotty_moose on Instagram.

Open: Shop hours are by appointment only. Contact knottymoosestudio@gmail.com or call 716-907-8605 for more information.

PRICING

8in x 10in . . . . . . starting at $50

11in x 14in . . . . . starting at $60

16in x 20in . . . . . starting at $100

18in x 24in . . . . . starting at $120

Photo Gallery:

