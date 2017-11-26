Jolie Jolie readies for Grand Opening

It’s been a little over a month since Jolie Jolie opened its doors (learn more). I stopped in on Friday to take a look around, and was impressed by what I saw. Intimates boutique owner Josephine Zagarella has done a smashing job outfitting the space with an array of merchandise, ranging from bralettes to pajamas. Her customers have made mention that her lingerie is of higher quality than Victoria’s Secret, with comparable prices, and that she stocks hard to find sizes. All in all, Josephine says that she has opened up a lot of people’s eyes to the convenience of shopping for high quality intimates on Elmwood. She’s happy to be adding to the mix of merchandise found in the village.

“The positive response from the community has been noting short of overwhelming,” Josephine told me. “I knew there was a need – I didn’t realize the extent. We’ve been able to fit women of all sizes. We carry a wide range of sizes and if we don’t have it stock we can order it. If an item is special ordered there is no obligation or additional cost to the client. We also offer fittings and some clients have taken advantage of our personalized shopping experience. It’s been great to be a part of 50th wedding anniversaries, weddings and new babies!”

Jolie Jolie is known for its comfortable bras, beautiful undergarments, “soft as butter robes”, no-show panties, lounge wear, strapless bras, bodysuits, and lacy little numbers. The boutique also carries post mastectomy bras. “The post mastectomy bras have been so well received,” said Josephine. “Our neighbors to the north recognize our brands. At this point, our best sellers are Cosabella brand – Bella pajamas, bodysuits, and bras. And Addiction – the European brands have been flying off the shelf.”

On Friday, December 1, Jolie Jolie will be hosting an official Grand Opening (1pm to 8pm). It’s a chance for customers to stop in, browse the goods, and sip some champagne. Whether you’re looking for a wardrobe staple, or want to pamper yourself, Jolie Jolie invites you to step inside its doors, to discover an enticing world of intimates and sleepwear.

Jolie Jolie | 814 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York, NY 14222 | (716) 248-1944 | Facebook