Calling all bowlers. On Wednesday, December 6, at 6:30pm, the community is invited to participate in a bowling event that intends on raising upwards of 700 lbs of non-perishable food for the Food Bank of WNY. Participants are asked to wear sweaters that are at least as ugly as their accompanying bowling shoes.

There’s no better excuse to hit the lanes than for a charitable cause. And during the holidays, the Food Bank of WNY strives to ensure that everyone who is hungry is fed.

Within the Food Bank’s service area (Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties):

178,810 people – 13.3% of the overall population – are food insecure.

food insecure. 58,430 children – 20.7% of the child population – are food insecure.

Jingle Bowl 2017 is your chance to help. Or visit www.foodbankwny.org for additional information about how you can help to feed those who are in need.

The event is hosted by the American Advertising Federation. All of the details can be found here – spots are limited.