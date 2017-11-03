Jefferson Avenue Construction Job Fair – Sinatra Looks To Get The Construction Ball Rolling

Sinatra & Company, along with Skilled Services International, is holding construction job fair on Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday, November 14 at 4pm (arrive by 4pm). This is a great opportunity for unemployed persons to get involved with a series of construction projects that are set to get underway on the East Side, and throughout Buffalo.
Sinatra & Company has set its sights on Jefferson Avenue, as one of the next great city streets in Buffalo. They plan on rehabbing and infilling, in order to bring the neighborhood up to its full potential. According to the company, via a recent release, “Sinatra & Company Real Estate is looking to develop multiple projects on Jefferson and Kensington Avenue. These opportunities may allow you to contribute to the development of this great community while gaining knowledge and practical experience in commercial construction.”
To see what sort of vision Sinatra has for Jefferson Avenue, see this BRO article. This is exciting stuff. Not only are these amazing projects, this is also an opportunity to put people back to work. Sinatra is taking the Mayor’s opportunity pledge seriously, and is looking to build a construction force the is both inclusive and diverse. This ‘kick-off” job fair is the first step towards landing gainful employment opportunities.
Speakers and Topics:
- Nick Sinatra, Buffalo Developer – Outlook on Development
- John & David Farinacci, Workforce Development – Opportunities in Skilled Construction Trades
- Additional community members and employers from the City of Buffalo
Jefferson Avenue Construction Job Fair
Greater Refuge Temple of Christ
943 Jefferson Avenue Buffalo NY 14208
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
4pm sharp – arrive before 4pm