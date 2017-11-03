Jefferson Avenue Construction Job Fair – Sinatra Looks To Get The Construction Ball Rolling

Starlight Studio and Art Gallery is hosting a launch party for (Dis)Integration: Buffalo Poets, Writers, and Artists 2017, a collection of poetry, short prose and visual art, on Friday, November 3, 2017 from 5-7 PM at Starlight Studio and Art Gallery, 340 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202. The event will include book readings, signings, light snacks and refreshments, and is free and open to the public. Copies of the book will be available for purchase for $20.

(Dis)Integration: Buffalo Poets, Writers, and Artists 2017 includes poetry, short prose and visual art by Buffalo area writers and artists with disabilities, defined broadly to include people who have physical, developmental, learning, and sensory disabilities; those who consider themselves to be on the autism spectrum; those who are living with a mental health disability or identify as a consumer, survivor, or ex-inmate; and those who are living with any number of chronic conditions, including pain.

Twelve Starlight Artists have poetry and/or artwork included in the book: Andy Calderon, Janet Harrison, Saeed Dubaishi, Kelly Evans, Sonya Lewis, Ricky Hogan, Chace Lobley, Larell Potter, Alexandra Schmitt, Josh Wagner, John Budney, and Ron Steele.

According to Mike Rembis, Disability Education and Advocacy Network of Western New York (DEAN) member and Buffalo Disability Writing and Art Collaborative editor, the editorial team of eight DEAN members, received more than 260 submissions from 85 people across WNY. In the end, and after some difficult decisions, they were able to include 52 authors – 26 women and 26 men.

“That we were only able to include 36% of the submissions in this volume speaks not only to the pervasiveness of disability in our communities, but also to extraordinary level of talent among disabled poets, writers, and artists,” said Rembis in the book’s acknowledgements, “Disability cuts across lines of class, race, gender, sexuality, religion, and most other identity markers, and that is evident in this collection. The pieces included in this book offer insight into the world of disability, which, after all, is a world we all inhibit. The poets, writers, and artists including in this volume made us feel, and they make us think, for that we are grateful.”

The book was published by Keller Bros. & Miller, Inc., through fundraising efforts by Starlight Studio, People, Inc., and the UB Center for Disability Studies, with the support of and DEAN. Money from the Starlight Studio’s 2016 appeal went toward publishing costs.