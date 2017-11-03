On Sunday, November 5, join Friends of the Japanese Garden of Buffalo for the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Japan Culture Day (Bunka no Hi). Each year, friends and family gather together at The Buffalo History Museum to celebrate the steeped heritage of Japan – the heritage, the arts, the traditions, the geography and the people. During the event, visitors get a chance to participate in myriad activities, including bonsai, calligraphy, cosplay, traditional dancing, folk songs, ikebana, Japanese garden highlights, origami, taiko drumming, and tea demonstrations.
This is a wonderful celebration that showcases the beauty of Japan, without traveling half way around the world. If you’ve ever traveled to the country, or wanted to learn more about the heritage and customs, this is a wonderful opportunity to connect, or reconnect, with the island nation.
Japan Culture Day- Bunka no Hi
Sunday, November 5, 2017
12:30 PM – 3 PM
The Buffalo History Museum | One Museum Court, Buffalo, New York 14216
Ticket info: www.buffalocherryblossomfestival.org