Infilling: Residence Proposed for 93 Nottingham Terrace

Ray Kollidas, owner of Greek restaurant Milos on Main in Williamsville, is seeking Zoning Board of Appeals approval to construct a single-family house on a vacant lot at 93 Nottingham Terrace. The parcel overlooks Delaware Park and is 13,935 sq.ft. and 70 feet wide.
The design of the house was not provided in the Zoning Board application but is described as two-stories with 5,339 sq.ft. of space. A stone/dryvit exterior is proposed and Sutton Architecture is designing the residence. Kollidas purchased the lot in 2014 for $168,000.
A variance to side yard setbacks is requested. A total setback of 8’9” is proposed where 14 feet is required. The Zoning Board meets on November 15, City Hall Room 901, at 2 PM.