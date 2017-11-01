This morning, while driving around looking for “speed humps“, I passed by a quaint little shop on the East Side, at the corner of Michigan and Glenwood. After jotting down the phone number, I called the owner of the shop, whose name is Mallory Mendolera. It turns out that Mallory opened the business at this location almost three years ago. She officially opened Incredible Edibles on Valentine’s Day, 2015.

Mallory told me that the Incredible Edibles storefront is mainly a production shop, although she does open the doors to customers during the holidays. Sweetest Day, for example.

The idea for the shop came about after Mallory spent some time making her special edible creations out of her home, for friends and family. With the help of a business degree from Buffalo State, a locally grown enterprise was born. It was shortly after her father purchased the building (that had been vacant for years) that Mallory decided that it was time to expand her vision for the operation.

She and her father fixed the place up, and installed a commercial kitchen. Mallory’s friend helped her to create the logo, and then she was off and running. Since opening, her clientele base has quadrupled. Mallory attributes the growth to the quality of her products, the customized nature of the business, the trend of supporting local, and the power of social media.

For the most part, Mallory relies on preorders to keep waste at a minimum. “I’m only one person, and I do it all,” she told me. “I’m self-taught. I put a lot of time and practice into it. I realized that nobody was doing this in Buffalo. Everything is custom and personalized. I also have low prices. When people see the chocolate strawberries or the glitter berries show up at parties, and then they see how affordable they are, I get four more customers calling the shop shortly after. It’s all about word of mouth. Some of my best sellers are the cheesecake strawberries, the chocolate covered rice crispy treats, Oreos and pretzels… I can cover anything in chocolate… all of the fruits, and anything else that you can think of. I specialize in chocolate covered desserts! During the holiday Stop-n-Shops, I bring in another local business called “Sugar Mouse Sweets“, which makes cupcakes, cakes, etc.”

Mallory’s edible presentations truly are amazing. So is her ability to make beautiful custom creations. Be sure to follow her business pursuits on Facebook, and stop in during one of her Stop-n-Shop events during the holidays.

Incredible Edibles | Michigan Avenue @ Glenwood Street | Buffalo, New York 14209 | (716) 715-3308 | Facebook