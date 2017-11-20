Inaugural Buffalo Whiskey Fest 2018

Whiskey lovers are abuzz about a Whiskey Festival that is coming to The Hotel @ The Lafayette. Step Out Buffalo is teaming up with Tommyrotter Distillery to bring the inaugural Buffalo Whiskey Fest to Downtown Buffalo. The festival is anticipated to attract 1000 whiskey enthusiasts, who will be talking to experts, while sampling from a field of over 75 whiskey brands. Master distillers and brand ambassadors will be on hand at the event to discuss the various whiskeys, their history, the processes behind the nuances, and how each respective whiskey is unique to the brand.
Everyone is invited to attend this festival, no matter their familiarity with whiskeys. For some, it will be a real eye opener into the initial realm of whiskeys. For others, it will be a heavenly chance to further explore the vast and wonderful world of whiskeys.
To add additional flavor to the event, there will be a couple of specialty bars open to visitors:
- An Old Fashioned Bar from Four Roses
- A Manhattan Bar from Tommyrotter Distillery
Aside from enjoying a plethora of whiskeys, there will also be a live DJ, vendors, and food for purchase. It’s an affair to remember… one for the ages!
General admission tickets are now on sale for $35 and include admission to the event, samples of 75+ types of whiskey, a whiskey tasting glass to take home, access to the Four Roses Old Fashioned Bar and the Tommyrotter Distillery Manhattan Bar, and exclusive access to event seminars. Valet parking and coat check will be also available. For more information and where to find tickets, please visit www.buffalowhiskeyfest.com.
Buffalo Whiskey Fest
Sunday, January 28, 2018
1-5 pm
The Lafayette Hotel | 391 Washington Street | Buffalo NY
General Admission $35
Must be 21 and over to attend