Horsefeathers Winter Market Opened for the Season

Where can you rent an apartment, get a haircut, shop for food, home décor and gifts, bank, socialize and eat lunch all under one roof? Horsefeathers Winter Market has been providing a space for vendors since the building was under construction six years ago. At the time, it was the only indoor market in Buffalo besides the longstanding Broadway Market. On Saturday, stepping out of the autumn chill, I walked into the market and was greeted by warm air and friendly faces.

The Winter Market is now open for the season on Saturdays between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at 346 Connecticut Street with the entrance on Normal Avenue. While picking up organic meats, vegetables and baked goods, I visited with farmers, vendors and neighbors. Before leaving, I poked my head into The Mane Room to say hello to my haircutter Diane, knowing I could get my bangs trimmed, hear about the latest restaurant, find out about a house for sale in the neighborhood or an adorable dog that is available for adoption. You get the idea; there’s a sense of community.

According to Steve of Green Heron Growers, the joy of seeing the farmers and vendors is reciprocal; they are happy to drive up from Chautauqua County because they like meeting their consumers. In Steve’s words, “The Winter Market is a wonderful opportunity to buy local foods and products and meet local producers”.

At the market this year, there are the regular vendors like Green Heron Growers as well as new vendors. There are the regular tenants of the building like Lait Cru, Nickel City Cheese Shop, Good Neighbors Credit Union, Blueprint Design and The Mane Room, as well as the Saturday market people. It’s that mix that creates the synergy that might inspire an impromptu dinner party. At The Winter Market, it’s possible to purchase everything from the meat, vegetables, breads and desserts to the plates, coffee mugs and coffee to sip from them.

New food producers at the Winter Market include BackPorch Produce with an array of organic vegetables as well as Rooted Locally who offer microgreens that pack powerful nutrient value in their condensed form. Desserts and chocolates are available from the resident Buffalo Cake Pops or market vendors Blue Table Chocolates, Pastry by Camille, The Baker’s Daughter (all gluten free options), Reach, and Thinking Elvish Fantasy Chocolate. Overwinter Coffee (small batch coffee roaster), and the Dutch Hill Pottery handcrafted stoneware are also welcome additions to the market.

My family and I are enjoying a loaf of bread from kitchen residents at The Rogue Cellar and look forward to weekly shopping, gift buying and warming up during the cold months ahead at Horsefeathers’ Winter Market. See you there.