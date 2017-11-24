Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Holiday Raffle: City Hall Gingerbread "House" Could Be Yours

Starting Saturday, Bon Fire Craft on Hertel Avenue will be hosting a charity raffle that features a spectacular grand prize. The winner of the raffle will walk away with a marvelous gingerbread house… er… building. It’s an exact likeness of Buffalo’s City Hall, created with the intention to raise funds for Compass House teen shelter. 

The kick-off of the fundraising raffle coincides with Small Business Saturday, November 25. Buffalo lovers are already anticipating on stopping into Bon Fire Craft, to purchase a ticket or two, in hopes of walking away with this prized art deco confection. Tickets are $5. The raffle wraps up on Wednesday, December 20, at which time a winner will be announced. 

Bon Fire Craft | 1455 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo NY | Facebook 

