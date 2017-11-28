Holiday Music Under The Dome 2017

Every holiday season, the community is invited to attend a free concert series inside the dome at M&T Bank’s One Fountain Plaza Branch in downtown Buffalo. The concert series features eleven sensational performances by wide ranging glee clubs, choruses, madrigal singers, ensembles, chamber singers, and symphonies, comprised of students from schools throughout the region. The highlight of the series is a special performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday, December 9.

Not only is there plenty of talent to enjoy, you just can’t beat the magical surroundings that act as the backdrop to these holiday-inspired performances. The “gold dome” is one of Downtown Buffalo’s most coveted architectural gems. Come listen to the holiday classics, performed by spirited groups of musicians and singers from all over Buffalo.

Starting Monday, December 4, concerts will occur every weekday at noon beginning Monday, December 4, through Friday, December 15, unless otherwise noted.

All concerts are open to the public.

The full concert schedule includes: