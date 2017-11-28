Holiday Kickoff @ Central Terminal helps to keep Dream Alive

A grassroots campaign group called ALLABORDCT is rallying hard to reactivate the Central Terminal as a hub train station. While downtown Buffalo was identified as the preferred site for the City of Buffalo Amtrak station, ALLABORDCT is determined to continue to spotlight the Central Terminal in ways that will keep the dream illuminated. The organization is doing this by promoting social media campaigns, as well as by hosting events at the Terminal.

“The coalition known as Station Support Team, has begun using the hashtag #allaboardct and sharing their vision through social media platforms Facebook and Twitter, along with their website. The public is encouraged to visit the site www.allaboardct.com, like or follow the social media for regular updates and to share the mission with their friends and followers.” – ALLABORDCT

From 1929 to 1979, a huge tree was lit inside the Terminal’s concourse (lead image), marking the start of the holiday season. This annual ceremony was reintroduced in 2016, and is now a symbol of the rebirth of the complex.

This past Saturday, ALLABORDCT held a special holiday market and tree lighting, as part of a renewed effort to draw attention/support to the Terminal. Councilman David Franczyk joined the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation, as well as preservationists, and community organizations, to demonstrate that the art deco masterpiece is alive and kicking. The event saw approximately 600 people walk through the front door, which was considered a success.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We had seven small business vendors selling Buffalo themed items, along with @SantaCarl who arrived by firetruck. The Buffalo Dolls performed, as well as the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts Chorus.” – ALLABORDCT

While it is unfortunate that the Terminal was not chosen as the preferred site for the hub Amtrak station, as a multi-model site, the rallying effort helped to raise momentum for the complex as a valuable reuse site on the city’s East Side.

Franczyk recently announced that he is in support of the Terminal “as a worthy project for Buffalo Billion 2.” According to Franczyk’s office, “The Buffalo Common Council has passed legislation requesting funds for the Terminal.”

#allaboardct

Lead image: Forgotten Buffalo 2016