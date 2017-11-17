Holiday Brunch and Public Market Series at 100 Acres

100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry and Hotel Henry are getting into the holiday action, by presenting the inaugural Holiday Brunch and Public Market at 100 Acres. This is a free event series that features an amazing brunch (reservations are recommended, but not required*), a Public Holiday Market, prepared and/or packaged foods, flowers, and special events and activities that range from cookie decorating to hot chocolate sampling.
This event series will take place on four consecutive Sundays, ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to attend. Starting on Sunday, November 26, and wrapping up on Sunday, December 17, the Holiday Brunch and Public Market will activate this sensational landmark in ways that you just won’t believe. These will be spirited shopping soirées that the entire family will enjoy. Or stop by with your friends, and check out Buffalo’s newest addition to its architectural heritage.
Take your choice of dates, or visit them all, because each one will be uniquely different.
The family friendly market is open to the public, and there is no admission price to attend.
Holiday Brunch and Public Market at 100 Acres
Sundays, November 26 – December 17, 2017
Start time: 10am
Hotel Henry
*You do not need a brunch reservation to enjoy the market. If you are joining for brunch, consider making a reservation: 716.955.1511