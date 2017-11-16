Hertel Project Heads to Planning Board

A proposed five-story mixed-use building proposed by John and Ruthanne Daly/O’Dalaigh Real Estate LLC for 1585 Hertel Avenue will be reviewed by the Planning Board on November 20. It would replace a vacant gas station at the southeast corner of Hertel and Parkside avenues.
On October 18, the Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved two variances necessary for the project. The first was for a five-story building where three stories is allowed under the Green Code (44 feet allowed, 58.4’ requested). A variance to landscaping standards was also granted (10 percent required) and lot coverage (100 percent vs 90 percent maximum allowed). Daly is required to install a green roof that covers a minimum of 20 percent of the roof area.
Thirty-four apartments are proposed ranging in size from approximately 500 to 1,055 square feet. Daly has added additional parking to appease neighbor concerns. A second level of underground parking is now proposed boosting the number of spaces from 12 to 26.
Pending approvals, construction of the $5.5 million project is expected to start in January and be completed by January 2019. Trautmann Associates is designing the project.