Hertel Project Heads to Planning Board

A proposed five-story mixed-use building proposed by John and Ruthanne Daly/O’Dalaigh Real Estate LLC for 1585 Hertel Avenue will be reviewed by the Planning Board on November 20. It would replace a vacant gas station at the southeast corner of Hertel and Parkside avenues.

On October 18, the Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved two variances necessary for the project. The first was for a five-story building where three stories is allowed under the Green Code (44 feet allowed, 58.4’ requested). A variance to landscaping standards was also granted (10 percent required) and lot coverage (100 percent vs 90 percent maximum allowed). Daly is required to install a green roof that covers a minimum of 20 percent of the roof area.

Thirty-four apartments are proposed ranging in size from approximately 500 to 1,055 square feet. Daly has added additional parking to appease neighbor concerns. A second level of underground parking is now proposed boosting the number of spaces from 12 to 26.

Pending approvals, construction of the $5.5 million project is expected to start in January and be completed by January 2019. Trautmann Associates is designing the project.

  • RichardSmehlik

    This is a no brainer. N. Buffalo is trending heavily with millennials that a large majority have good stabilized jobs. These new residents want progress, unlike the old NIMBYS of Elmwood Village. Hertel and the surrounding area is going to continue to boom

    • UrbanLove

      You can have it. There is little envy here.
      This building would be well served to “tone it down”. Too much going on, unnecessarily. The form is pretty good.

      • Superhaunt Chaps

        thank you for the approval UrbanLove!

      • SKOTTI

        How many buildings have you developed?

  • SKOTTI

    Will Del’s at all be effected? Best bar in BUFFALO

    • Superhaunt Chaps

      Hi Skotti, what is ur favourite drink at Del’s?

      • SKOTTI

        G&T baby always G&T

  • Superhaunt Chaps

    Looks GREAT! Will they add a Dave and Busters on Hertel soon? I love that place. They let me pour my own drinks there

  • Michael DiPasquale

    Looks good. One suggestion, less black and dark colors, more red brick.

  • bufforward

    2 levels of underground parking in north buffalo? No room for landscaping so they put it on the roof? Dang, I’m pleasantly surprised. I don’t love the look of the top floor from the renderings, but overall a very nice project.