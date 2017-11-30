Happy Hour: The Press in the Age of Trump (and Cuomo)

Sure, Donald Trump represents a threat to press freedoms, but hostility towards journalism doesn’t stop with the president. Government officials at the federal, state and local level have been trying to obstruct the work of reporters to an increasing degree for decades.

Investigative Post is hosting a happy hour panel discussion this coming Monday, Dec. 4, with three prominent reporters to consider the issue. Investigative Post Editor Jim Heaney will moderate the conversation involving Jerry Zremski of The Buffalo News, Steve Brown of WGRZ and Jimmy Vielkind of Politico New York.

The 7 p.m. event is at Big Ditch Brewing, 55 East Huron Street in downtown Buffalo. It’s free to Investigative Post members (those who have donated at least $100 in the past year) and $10 for everyone else. Admission includes one free beer or glass of wine. Order your tickets here.

