Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Happy Hour: The Press in the Age of Trump (and Cuomo)

0 Comments

Sure, Donald Trump represents a threat to press freedoms, but hostility towards journalism doesn’t stop with the president. Government officials at the federal, state and local level have been trying to obstruct the work of reporters to an increasing degree for decades.

Investigative Post is hosting a happy hour panel discussion this coming Monday, Dec. 4, with three prominent reporters to consider the issue. Investigative Post Editor Jim Heaney will moderate the conversation involving Jerry Zremski of The Buffalo News, Steve Brown of WGRZ and Jimmy Vielkind of Politico New York.

The 7 p.m. event is at Big Ditch Brewing, 55 East Huron Street in downtown Buffalo. It’s free to Investigative Post members (those who have donated at least $100 in the past year) and $10 for everyone else. Admission includes one free beer or glass of wine. Order your tickets here.

See Facebook event.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments