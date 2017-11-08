Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Global 24hr Sketchwalk

0 Comments

Throughout the year, members of Urban Sketchers Buffalo meet for a series of “Sketchmeets”. Each Sketchmeet is held at a different location, and involves artists sketching the assignment at hand. 

On Saturday, November 11, local sketchers will take part in a “Global 24hr Sketchwalk”. The event is part of an even larger undertaking being promoted by Urban Sketchers International.

Urban Sketchers Buffalo is a group of artists of all disciplines and experience levels.

The Buffalo chapter will join other chapters, all of which will be featured in a collective online setting. Images from local sketch event will be broadcasted at 1pm, which means that photos of the initial works, and the group, will be required before that time. 

The upcoming Sketchmeet location is Niagara Square. Everyone is welcome to participate. All mediums welcome.

It might be a bit nippy outside, so dress appropriately. Also, bring a chair along for comfort. Rain or shine.

To learn more about the event, the group, and future Sketchmeets, stay tuned to Urban Sketchers Buffalo on Facebook. Also see the upcoming Facebook event page for further details on the pending sketch gathering.

Global 24hr Sketchwalk

12pm to 2pm

Niagara Square Buffalo NY

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments