Throughout the year, members of Urban Sketchers Buffalo meet for a series of “Sketchmeets”. Each Sketchmeet is held at a different location, and involves artists sketching the assignment at hand.

On Saturday, November 11, local sketchers will take part in a “Global 24hr Sketchwalk”. The event is part of an even larger undertaking being promoted by Urban Sketchers International.

Urban Sketchers Buffalo is a group of artists of all disciplines and experience levels.

The Buffalo chapter will join other chapters, all of which will be featured in a collective online setting. Images from local sketch event will be broadcasted at 1pm, which means that photos of the initial works, and the group, will be required before that time.

The upcoming Sketchmeet location is Niagara Square. Everyone is welcome to participate. All mediums welcome.

It might be a bit nippy outside, so dress appropriately. Also, bring a chair along for comfort. Rain or shine.

To learn more about the event, the group, and future Sketchmeets, stay tuned to Urban Sketchers Buffalo on Facebook. Also see the upcoming Facebook event page for further details on the pending sketch gathering.

Global 24hr Sketchwalk

12pm to 2pm

Niagara Square Buffalo NY