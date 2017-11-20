Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

#GivingTuesday – M&T Bank Challenge matches donations for The Richardson Olmsted Campus

The Richardson Olmsted Campus is asking for your help during this upcoming #GivingTuesday, November 28. The campus has teamed up with M&T Bank to challenge us to step up our donation efforts, in order to reach its $10 million goal, which would see the launch the Lipsey Architecture Center of Buffalo.

“The Lipsey Buffalo Architecture Center will provide orientation, prompt inspiration, and serve as a gathering place to launch new ideas related to architecture.” – Richardson Center Corporation

If $10 million sounds like beaucoup bucks , then you will be happy to know that the majority of the goal has already been fulfilled, and only a relatively small amount of fundraising remains for this specific effort. 

“On #GivingTuesday, November 28, M&T Bank will generously match your donations to the Richardson dollar-for-dollar! Your $25 donation will become $50, your $100 will become $200, and together we can continue to find new uses for our iconic historic site.” 

The Richardson Renaissance campaign continues, with these latest gift-giving campaigns. 2017 was a stellar year for the campus. Thanks to a $102.5 million effort, the first three buildings were completed. Now, the community is looking forward to further phases of the 145-year-old National Historic Landmark – “the redevelopment of the remaining 10 buildings and 36 acres.” Plans are already underway, and with your help they will incrementally come to fruition… even sooner!

Lead image: Early exploratory rendering of a possible exhibit space within the Richardson building – Lee H. Skolnick Architecture + Design Partnership

