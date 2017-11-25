Gifts from Ten Thousand Villages Tell Powerful Stories

Ten Thousand Villages has opened on Elmwood Avenue. What makes this retail shop so special is the ethical practices that guide its sourcing of products. Ten Thousand Villages champions the artisans that make the goods. The nonprofit retailer focuses on the ideologies that surround the fair trade movement (learn more here).
Not only does the social enterprise offer beautiful, handmade products from all over the globe, they work to increase the quality of life for the artisans. Ten Thousand Villages changes the lives of 20,000 makers from 30 developing countries by putting food on the table and sending children to school, to say the least.
This holiday season, purchase meaningful gifts that support the fair trade movement. The ripple effect that you will have throughout the world is of utmost importance. By purchasing items from retailers such as Ten Thousand Villages, you are directly supporting the artisans who are then able to live better lives. You’re helping to empower women, feed families, send children to school, an put roofs over people’s heads.
The gifts that you will find at Ten Thousand Villages are thoughtful, beautiful, and practical. But most of all, they tell powerful stories, which is the best gift that you can give.
Ten Thousand Villages | 736 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222 | (716) 886-0820 | Facebook