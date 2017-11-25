Gifts from Ten Thousand Villages Tell Powerful Stories

The Learning Disabilities Association of Western New York (LDA of WNY) is hosting an All Night Game Night on November 25th and 26th from 8 PM – 8 AM at Collector’s Inn, 3107 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217.

Collector’s Inn is generously sponsoring and hosting the overnight event. We’ll have food and drinks, prizes, auction items, and a chance to get some great stuff! Admission is $35-60. Early bird rates ($30-55) are available if tickets are purchased before November 17th.

There will be lots of board and other games to choose from, but if attendees have suggestions, they can contact us and we’ll do our best to have it on hand! We’ll have some chairs off to the side for people to rest and recharge, along with some food, drinks, and snacks from Mustachio’s, Daily Planet Coffee, Paula’s Donuts and other places, to stay fueled for the long-haul.

Children under 16 are welcome, but we suggest an adult registers with them if they’re going attend all night. Attendees are not required to stay the entire duration of the event.

All proceeds will go toward staffing for the agency’s LEAD716 program, which aims to provide early academic intervention to 3 and 4 year old children diagnosed with elevated lead levels, through early literacy skill development to help ensure the children are prepared for success in kindergarten and beyond. LDA is focused on helping kids before they enter school – before they encounter learning problems – at an age when they are more resilient. It is our hope, as a result of this project, that children in Erie County who have been affected by lead will lead healthier, more successful lives.