Garitas del Morro make an appearance on La Avenida San Juan

Another cultural amenity is in the process of being unveiled on Niagara Street (La Avenida San Juan). Along with a Verdin clock, banners, interpretive signage, a mural, and decorative lamp posts, these ‘Garitas del Morro’ (representing small, circular outposts on the corners of colonial fortresses in hispanic countries) tell the story of the hispanic community’s arrival to Buffalo (learn more). The Garitas also represent the accomplishments made by that same community.
BRO first posted a rendering of the Garitas back in August (see here), at a time when a number of other cultural amenities were being installed throughout the avenue. These ‘lookout posts’ are not only great as waymarking monuments, they are also a source of cultural pride in the community. These utilitarian elements help to tie in the rest of the design features, which all help to tell the story of the hispanic community here in Buffalo. The neighborhood surrounding the Niagara Corridor is now designated as ‘Hispanic Heritage District’.
On Wednesday November 8, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, The Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY will be hosting a special celebration at 585 Niagara Street, which also happens to be 12 Grain Studio‘s new home (see above). The event will include music and light refreshments. This building is not hard to miss, as it is now adorned with a magnificent new mural by artist Betsy Casañas.