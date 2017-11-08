Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Fool me once, shame on you; Fool me twice, shame on me.

On Wednesday, November 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Restore Our Community Coalition will be holding a community forum “…to raise awareness and mobilize support for much needed action to Save Delaware.”

The time is now to speak up for our city, and our Olmsted Parks. For far too long, we have been letting the ghost of Robert Moses continue to trample through our urban landscape, and it’s time that we put a stop to it. Our parks were not meant to be highways. Cities all over the world are righting these wrongs, yet we continue to place the future of our city in the hands of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT). 

“The original construction of Scajaquada Expressway not only ripped apart Delaware Park – it also had devastating and long-reaching impacts on the neighborhoods at the east side of the park. Please make sure your voice is heard before the state moves forward with its current flawed plan.” – The Olmsted Parks Conservancy

Community Forum on the Scajaquada Corridor

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Canisius College, Richard E. Winter Student Center, Grupp Fireside Lounge, 80 Hughes Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14208

