Fool me once, shame on you; Fool me twice, shame on me.

The Kidney Foundation of Western New York will hold the first ever Great WNY Kidney Bean Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, in the Atrium of Erie Community College (ECC), 121 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203. For more information and to register, please visit www.kfwny.org/kidneybeancookoff.

The culinary arts students at ECC will be creating recipes that incorporate the kidney bean. But there’s a catch…. chili isn’t allowed! Four classes will present their creations. Celebrity judges will choose a winning recipe and there will also be a fan favorite contest, with a winner chosen by event attendees. Erie Community College Chef/Instructor Kristin Goss said, “We’re thrilled for our students to donate their time and showcase their talents by participating in the Kidney Bean Cook-Off and support the important work of the Kidney Foundation of WNY.”

The celebrity judges are Calvin College, C.E.C., Chef Supervisor for Prepared Foods at the Lexington Co-op; Alexa Wajeed, Prepared Foods Manager at the Lexington Co-op; and Michael Roberts, Chef de Cuisine at The Other Woman Catering Company. There will also be a basket raffle. Tickets for the event are $20 pre-sale and $25 at the door.

Event Chair and Director of Donor Engagement at Erie Community College Foundation Christopher Gengo said, “Donating my spare kidney has been incredibly rewarding. Seeing the impact it has made in the family, not just the recipient, more than justifies a temporary inconvenience for me. Other than the birth of my son, it is the most meaningful day of my life.”

All monies raised through the Great WNY Kidney Bean Cook Off will stay local to fund important initiatives lead by the Kidney Foundation of Western New York. The mission of the Kidney Foundation of Western New York is to increase community awareness of kidney disease and other related diseases while educating, supporting and advocating for those we serve.