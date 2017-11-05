Fool Me Once……. Looking Back @ The Jets Game

Well folks, I fell for it, hook, line aaaaand sinker. I was hiding behind the mirage of turnovers and other methods of winning that were clearly not sustainable. I saw a Jauron coached Bears team do it when I lived in Chicago and I thought maybe… just maybe… this is the year. Last week I wrote about the playoffs, and if you can’t even talk about that word for one week, where is the fun in being a fan? The most upsetting part is that their cushion is gone and any loss at home probably erases thoughts of the post-season.

Tyrod Taylor is probably the only player I don’t pin this loss on the other night. The defense, special teams and offensive line were flat out pathetic. The Bills were dominated in every sense of the word and the 31-7 score represented the outcome better than the final points did. This was the game that most thought would catapult Buffalo into the national spotlight but instead, we are all just saying “same old Bills.” And why not, I mean, what have they ever done to prove the fans wrong and actually win a big game in the national spotlight.

I am tempted to just throw this game into the garbage and light it on fire because it was so bad in virtually every single aspect. With Drew Brees coming to town next week, the defensive line and corners better be ready to save the season because if they lose 2 in a row , it will quickly turn to 4. Most likely, Buffalo can lose 3 more games and with the Patriots twice, KC away, New Orleans and LA Chargers, the Bills have now dug themselves a hole they might not be able to climb out of… again.