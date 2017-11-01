First Look: Two Canalside Additions

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation is moving forward with two structures within the Canalside footprint. The proposed pavilion and interpretive buildings will include permanent public restrooms, programming space, elevated decks, and concessions. They’ll be located along the Commercial Slip, west of the Explore and More Children’s Museum now underway.

From the ECHDC:

Commercial Slip Pavilion

With an approximate 5,000 sf perimeter footprint, this masonry and steel open structure recalls the historic 19th-century building massing. It provides an approximate 1,000 sf enclosed space for toilets and concessions, as well as an approximate 2,000 sf elevated outdoor deck above. The Pavilion will have the ability to lengthen Canalside’s programming seasons; and house seasonal markets, recurring programming, and private events.

Located at the historic corner connecting the Commercial Slip to the Central Wharf, it will further highlight the interpretation of the Erie Canal terminus. In addition to providing covered programming an,d vending space, the historic massing will assist exhibits in interpreting the relationship and interplay between Commercial Slip and Central Wharf, and the themes Commercial Slip: Portal to the World, Transshipment and Transportation, and Center of Trade and Commerce.

Union Block Building (aka: Dug’s Dive)

With the popularity of Canalside as a regional tourist destination, the demand for visitor services and public restrooms has been growing. The Union Block Building, located on one of Canalside’s smallest parcels, is envisioned to satisfy the demand for these services with a Masonry, Concrete, Steel & Wood “ghosted” (partially open), three (3) & four (4) story tall structure. It will allow for added year-round and seasonal programming with possible semi-permanent exhibits and/or experiences contained within.

The approximately 2,800 sf one (1) story ground level (which is technically two stories tall) will be fully-enclosed and environmentally controlled. An open 1,800 sf crawl space is provided at the slip tow path below. Restrooms, Visitor Information, and public programming spaces are located within the ground level of this permanent structure. The building recalls the historic 19th-century building massing, while enabling a modern use, architectural, and street scale interpretation.

The approximately 3,000 sf roof level, located directly above the one-story enclosed space (technically at the third-floor story building level), is partially enclosed on three (3) side by masonry walls recalling window portals, but is actually open-air to enable outdoor gathering uses including; observation of Canalside and the waterfront, public programming, private events, and/or interpretive gatherings.

The Buffalo Preservation Board will have its first look at the plans on Thursday. HHL Architects designed the structures.