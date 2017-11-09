Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Fire It Up! Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs Heads to Kenmore

Frank plans for Kenmore Avenue Restaurant

Frank and Paul Tripi, owners of Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, have purchased a former auto repair building at the corner of Kenmore Avenue and Starin Avenue, with the intentions of opening a hot dog and burger joint in 2018. The location at 707 Kenmore Avenue is the perfect spot for this new venture, as it sits primely on a corner, with high visibility and ample parking.

“We could not be more excited about this location,” said Frank. “It is minutes away from where Paul and I grew up, just down the street from St. Joe’s, and borders the communities that gave us a chance in the beginning.”

Frank and Paul started off their hot dog business with a single food truck four years ago. The concept quickly took off – the unusual variety of toppings became a huge hit (see menu). A couple of their offerings include:

  • Violet Beauregarde – Blueberry BBQ, cheddar cheese, and onion crunch
  • Frank Mi – Pickled vegetables, cucumber, jalapeño, Sriracha aioli, and cilantro

They also sell a Frito Pie, which you will just have to try for yourself… don’t ask questions… just try it.

Seeing a corner like this, transitioned into a family friendly eatery, is great to see. There are a couple of other auto repair/former gas station-occupied corners in Buffalo that could use a similar treatment.

  • McNutt

    Wish this was there back when I was at St. Joes!

    • SKOTTI

      Those Joe’s boys are gonna love them hot dogs!