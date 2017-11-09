Fire It Up! Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs Heads to Kenmore

Frank and Paul Tripi, owners of Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, have purchased a former auto repair building at the corner of Kenmore Avenue and Starin Avenue, with the intentions of opening a hot dog and burger joint in 2018. The location at 707 Kenmore Avenue is the perfect spot for this new venture, as it sits primely on a corner, with high visibility and ample parking.

“We could not be more excited about this location,” said Frank. “It is minutes away from where Paul and I grew up, just down the street from St. Joe’s, and borders the communities that gave us a chance in the beginning.”

Frank and Paul started off their hot dog business with a single food truck four years ago. The concept quickly took off – the unusual variety of toppings became a huge hit (see menu). A couple of their offerings include:

Violet Beauregarde – Blueberry BBQ, cheddar cheese, and onion crunch Frank Mi – Pickled vegetables, cucumber, jalapeño, Sriracha aioli, and cilantro

They also sell a Frito Pie, which you will just have to try for yourself… don’t ask questions… just try it.

Seeing a corner like this, transitioned into a family friendly eatery, is great to see. There are a couple of other auto repair/former gas station-occupied corners in Buffalo that could use a similar treatment.