For anyone who is already missing the spirit of Halloween, don’t fret. Casa de Arte has you covered. Starting on November 3, the gallery will be featuring its annual El Dia de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) event, which will showcase Mexican art installations, mixed media, film, music, paintings, and sculptures.
This is Buffalo’s big chance to participate in the Mexican holiday that is a celebratory tribute honoring ancestors that have passed on to an otherworldly place. Fans of this gallery will be sad to hear that this is Casa de Art’s final exhibit, as the gallery is unfortunately closing its doors after seven years in business in Allentown.
The works of gallery co-owner Mara Odette will be featured in this final exhibit, along with works from other artists who are no longer with us in the physical world as we know it.
Final Day of the Dead exhibit at Casa de Arte Gallery
November 3, 2017
6 to 10 pm
Casa de Arte Gallery | 141 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, N.Y. 14201
The exhibit runs through November 14th