The line is pretty much black and white. You’re either a cat person, or you’re not. Cats are certainly a different type of pet. They have a mind of their own, that is for sure. And that’s what makes them so great. They can take care of themselves for the most part. At the same time, they are able to develop close bonds with humans.

On Tuesday, November 21, artist Sarah Costello will be exploring the world shared between cats and humans through her art. Feline Frolic: Event Rebranding by Sarah Costello will be held at Sugar City.

Listening to Costello talk about her work, as it relates to the interconnected worlds of cats and their people, one gets a sense that the artist certainly has a way of understanding the numerous curiosities of the interdependent relationship.

Cats and humans have coexisted for thousands of years. The earliest known domestication of cats occurred in Cyprus more than 9,000 years ago, around the time of the development of agriculture. Though cats are still regarded useful in catching mice for the sake of agriculture, the role of the domesticated cat in modern times has been that of a valued companion.

Growing up, I was surrounded by cats. From feral barn cats to indoor cats, there was rarely a day that went by where I would not see at least one; they were beloved animals to me. My love for these furry companions has continued, and for several years, I was a volunteer at an animal shelter, spending time with felines still waiting for a forever home.

The goal of this exhibition is to draw attention the joyful relationship between cats and humans. For the exhibition, I have redesigned the overall look for an event held annually in London known as “CatFest.” The event is intended as a celebration of cats through food, books, merchandise, and entertainment. I wanted to give the event a “playful” appearance, one of felines’ emblematic traits. Much of my inspiration for the work draws from my interests in illustration as well as my love of cats. The design work in this exhibition includes renaming concepts, proposed posters, a postcard, event giveaways, and newspaper advertisements.

Feline Frolic: Event Rebranding by Sarah Costello

Opening: Tuesday, November 21, 2017

6:00-9:00 pm

On view November 20 to November 25

Sugar City – 1239 Niagara Street – Buffalo, New York 14213

Gallery Hours: Fridays 5:30-7:30 PM, during events and by appointment.



See Facebook event