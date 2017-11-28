Fancy Dancy Buffalo Holiday Socks by Avalon

Remember the day when you would get a pair of socks under the tree, or by the menorah, and wonder who in the world would give someone socks as a holiday gift. Well, times have changed, and these days socks are all the rage, for guys and gals. Just about every shop has colorful and crazy socks stocked on the shelves. But… do they have Buffalo socks? That is highly doubtful. So, where does one find a pair of fancy dancy Buffalo socks? Well, if you’re looking for Buffalo socks with a holiday flair, then you are going to want to check out Avalon, brought to you by the same people that introduced us to architecturally significant Buffalo snow globes a few years back. And before that, it was Buffalo polar fleece scarves, which is how they got the entire gift-giving ball rolling.

“Team pride colors include Bills blue and red, Sabres blue and gold, and Bandits orange and black. Celebrating your Celtic pride or Polish heritage? We’ve go that covered with kelly green and navy, or red and white themes.

The original black sock with blue, purple and teal buffalos continues to be a best seller and is versatile enough for casual or dress wear. Two new Christmas variations on our color blocked Buffalo sock collection bring our style catalog to 10!

Mismatch the two new Holiday red and green Buffalo sock styles for the perfect ugly sweater party accessory.

As always, our socks are designed in Buffalo, and made in America.” – Avalon

The Buffalo socks are available online and in select local shops.

*Fits sizes 10-13, Made in USA, 80% acrylic/ 20% nylon. $15.99 with FREE domestic shipping.