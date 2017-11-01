Emerson School Plans to Undergo Review

Plans for a second Emerson Culinary School will be reviewed by the Planning Board on Monday. McGuire Development Company and Mark Croce’s Buffalo Development Corporation (BDC), were selected by the Buffalo Public School District to develop the facility at the C.W. Miller Livery Stable, a six-story former horse stable, located at 73 W. Huron Street in July.

The 80,000 sq.ft. facility in the Buffalo Hospitality District will complement the existing Emerson School, creating an easily accessible urban campus for students and faculty, which also provides access to public transportation. The two locations will not be physically connected. The historic building is adjacent to Croce’s Curtiss Hotel.

One change from earlier this year is the shift of the planned addition on the west side of the building towards the south to continue the streetwall. It was previously recessed.

From the Project Description:

• Basement Level – Mechanical/electrical support space, plus available space for food and program storage as required.

• First Floor – A tall lobby/concierge space fronting West Huron Street which acts as an upscale hotel-like entry point serving both a public restaurant space and as the school’s main entry. The restaurant will feature a private dining room for intimate functions. The north/rear side of the building will accommodate deliveries and distribution space for food supplies entering the building, with direct access to a freight/service elevator serving all floors. The balance of the floor is dedicated to a teaching kitchen/culinary lab, prep and support space.

• Second Floor – The main administrative office for the school will front along West Huron Street. A large and divisible banquet/special event space is provided along with back-of-house teaching spaces for food prep/serving and a bakery. This floor also provides access to a full-size Gymnasium, built as an addition to the building, including locker and toilet rooms. The Gym is built on piers to accommodate staff parking below.

• Third Floor – This floor accommodates more traditional interchangeable school classrooms, including a dedicated art room, as well as offices for guidance and the school nurse.

• Fourth Floor – Traditional interchangeable and special education classrooms.

• Fifth Floor –Traditional interchangeable classrooms including dedicated science rooms, plus office space for SST and the assistant principal.

• Sixth Floor – This space is the most striking in this historic building, due to the exposed structural trusses and bracing. This floor will accommodate large open-plan spaces including the cafeteria and library. Computer and resource rooms will serve to divide these two, large sky-lit spaces from each other. We envision the use of suspended panels and glass partitions to highlight the unique character of this space.

Kideney Architects designed the $19 million project.