Elmwood Village – Small Business Saturday Shuttle

On Saturday, November 25, councilman Joel Feroleto is sponsoring a shuttle coinciding with Small Business Saturday. This is the third year that he has sponsored the shuttle, which he feels is a great way to inject life into Elmwood Village.
Years ago, the Elmwood Village Association had a dedicated shuttle that was a huge success. It was always filled with people zipping around the village. Unfortunately, one day it broke, and the expenses to fix it up were insurmountable. It was a real bummer for the businesses, and the shoppers on the street.
While this holiday shuttle is only earmarked for one special day of shopping, it would be great to see an initiative like this roll out further in the future. “This is the third year we have been sponsoring a shuttle for Small Business Saturday on Elmwood,” said Feroleto. “The City waives parking fees at Gallagher Ramp, so people park free, and have shuttle pick-ups and drop-offs every two blocks on Elmwood. Last year we had 1000 people use this. It sure helps the small businesses!”
Shuttle stops are as follows: Gallagher Ramp, Lexington Avenue, Breckenridge Street, Lancaster Avenue, Bidwell Parkway, Forest Avenue, Allen Street, and Bryant Street.
11am to 7pm | Shuttle stops every 15 minutes