Done Deal: 133 Elmwood Sold

An interesting Elmwood Avenue apartment building has traded hands. Nina Capital LLC, registered to a Williamsville address, purchased 133 Elmwood Avenue yesterday for $525,000. The property features a five-unit, 4,433 sq.ft. building fronting Elmwood and a 1,680 sq.ft. carriage house in the rear with two additional units. It is located between Allen and North Streets within the Allentown Historic Preservation District.
At some point the front façade was extensively remodeled. It obscures a mansard roof on the rear portions of the building.
