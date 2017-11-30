Done Deal: 133 Elmwood Sold

Join us on November 30th in the 2nd floor gallery at the Center for the Arts to learn more about Wanderlust artist Roberley Bell’s new book, Do You Know This Tree? Do You Know This Tree? collects daily walks the artist took from an apartment in Istanbul to various trees she had photographed five years prior in 2010. The book’s diary-like text reveals Bell’s thoughts and document her encounters as she searches for these “ugly” trees that in their caretaking represent for the artist the humanity of the city of Istanbul. On view in the gallery as part of Wanderlust is Still Visible, After Gezi, Bell’s photographs of her trees during the process of finding and re-finding them. Bell will be in conversation with Visual Studies Workshop Director Tate Shaw and Senior Curator of UB Art Galleries Rachel Adams. Both Do You Know This Tree? and the Wanderlust: Actions, Traces, Journeys 1967-2017 catalogues will be available for sale.