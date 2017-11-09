digiPlaySpace – Awe-Inspiring Digital Adventure comes to Buffalo Science Museum

Let’s face it, kids are into digital adventures. And playing around with interactive digital installations is super cool, especially when the Buffalo Museum of Science is behind the initiative. In this case, we’re talking about paying a visit to one of the new installations at the museum – digiPlaySpace. It’s a chance for children to interact with digital instillations in ways that they could never imagine. It’s an entire world based on the digital universe, built specifically for kids!

digiPlaySpace, presented by M&T Bank, and produced by TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival), is a collection of 14 different installations, made by artists media artists from all over the world. This is not just about putting joysticks into a child’s hand, and allowing them to play unimaginative video games. Rather, these are super creative, thoughtful, fast-paced multi-player video games and immersive green-screen adventures that will open kids’ (and their parents) minds to new media fun and learning.

“Art and technology are two key aspects that help shape the way we view and interact with the world around us, going hand-in-hand with the other science disciplines. With digiPlaySpace, the Toronto International Film Festival has produced a one-of-a-kind experience that invites creators young and old to discover and play with dynamic new media experiences,” said Marisa Wigglesworth, President & CEO of the Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences. “The Buffalo Museum of Science is an institution rooted in hands-on, STEAM-based learning and exploration, and we are thrilled to bring digiPlaySpace to the the Buffalo community.”

Highlights include:

‘Headrush’ by Lieven van Velthoven (Netherlands): Strap on your 3D glasses and go head-to-head in this thrilling holographic VR action game, dodging obstacles while you fly through the 3D world to try and beat your opponent to the finish.

Strap on your 3D glasses and go head-to-head in this thrilling holographic VR action game, dodging obstacles while you fly through the 3D world to try and beat your opponent to the finish. ‘Nifty Fish’ by Art & Science (Canada): With Nifty Fish , you can use your own mobile device to create a wacky custom fish and add it to a shared fish tank. Guests can create as many as they want and watch them swim!

With , you can use your own mobile device to create a wacky custom fish and add it to a shared fish tank. Guests can create as many as they want and watch them swim! ‘Pop n’Lock Dance Machine’ by Catshrine (Canada): Step into the spotlight and pop, lock and boogaloo like a pro with our crew of ghostly backup dancers!

Step into the spotlight and pop, lock and boogaloo like a pro with our crew of ghostly backup dancers! ‘Six Forty by Four Eighty’ by Marcelo Quelho (United States): Step into a screen and unleash your creativity with this new form of digital graffiti. Become part of the artwork as you use your body to rearrange and transfer colors across these incredibly smart pixels to create patterns and animations.

“Buffalo has a rich history of innovation and discovery and a deep commitment to fostering a vibrant, creative culture,” said Shelley C. Drake, President, The M&T Charitable Foundation. “At M&T, we are dedicated to supporting cultural and educational opportunities in all of the communities in which we operate and we are pleased to partner with the Buffalo Museum of Science in bringing this unique combination of science, arts and technology to Western New York for all our neighbors to enjoy.”

digiPlaySpace, presented by M&T Bank, runs from November 18, 2017 to April 22, 2018. Admission to digiPlaySpace is included with general museum admission ($11 adults, $9 seniors 62+, $9 students and military with ID, $8 children 2-17) and is free for Museum members and children under 2. The exhibit is open during regular Museum hours, including extended hours on Wednesdays (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.).

For more complete details, visit www.sciencebuff.org.