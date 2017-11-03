Cross in the Park & The Dominator Running Race

This coming Sunday, you are not going to want to miss Cross in the Park (cycling race), featuring The Dominator (running race)! Considered Buffalo’s Biggest cyclocross race, this is a day that is just as thrilling for cyclists (and now runners) as it is for lookers-on. Sunday November 5 will be a day filled with rugged terrain, downhill battles, hairpin turns, spills, thrills, horn blowing, cowbells, and cheers and jeers. Not to mention the incredibly beautiful backdrop of Delaware Park. Come out and watch all of the racing/running, while enjoying a free kids race, DJ music, and food trucks. There’s really nothing else quite like this in Buffalo.
This event is rain or shine. Actually, it’s a completely different race depending on the weather… a sunny day will offer cyclists some grip, while a rainy day they will be slip-sliding around. Either way, it’s a blast to watch.
“2017 CITP is proud to announce the addition of the Dominator XCITP Running race. THE DOMINATOR-Cross Country in the Park is a cross country/steeple chase inspired running race held completely within the taped course utilized by the cyclists during Cross in the Park. The course consists of a completely enclosed taped off route between trees, off camber sections, hardpack gravel pathways, grass, short barriers and stone staircase run-ups) that varies from roughly 10-20′ wide for the entire course. All entrants are required to stay between the tape which may include many creative twists & turns. Runners start & finish at the stone arch near the Rose Garden in Delaware Park and compete in a single or double lap showdown for awards and prizes. 11:30am start for the 4-miler two-lap race, one minute later the 2-mile, one-lap race begins. Walkers are welcome on the short course. For more information go to heartrateup.com/
- All competitive riders need an approved helmet; riders under 18 need a signed parental consent form
- All riders must have a USAC license or purchase a one day race license for $10.00
- All non-competitive riders registering for the kids races need an approved helmet and a parental consent form
- They will not need to purchase a one day license
- Race an additional race for only $15 extra
Cross in the Park & The Dominator
Delaware Park
Sunday November 5, 2017
9am – 5pm
Register Here: www.bikereg.com/