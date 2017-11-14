If you know anything about the local art community (past and present), then you are most likely familiar with a few of the following artists:

Bruce Adams, Rita Auerbach, Renée Brown, Charles Burchfield, Dorothy Fitzgerald, A.J. Fries, Fotini Galanes, Robert Harris, Richard Huntington, Elizabeth Leader, Bill Maggio, Paula Sciuk, Carol Siracuse, Gary Wolfe, Adam Zyglis.

Now, that’s a heavy hitting roster of local artists, if there ever was one. In order to celebrate the life and works of these creatives, Steve Siegel and Richard Christian have published a new book titled Creative Spaces – The Western New York Artist Studio Project.

The book is the first volume of what could eventually be a two volume series. This initial book documents the studios of each of the artists, giving us an insider’s perspective of the world of the subjects. It’s an up close and personal look at some of the city’s most respected figures. The book is broken down into “an introduction, photos of the artist’s studio, an interview with the artist and a statement, written by each artist, which describes their studio and how it informs their art.”

On Saturday, November 25 from 3:30 to 6 pm, a release party will be held at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth Street in Allentown. The authors will be on hand to discuss the project, and sign copies. Also, guests can expect a handful of featured artists to be present, offering additional insight, and signatures.

The bar and kitchen will be open during the release party.