Cranksgiving 2017

On Saturday, November 18, GObike Buffalo Community Workshop will be holding another Cranksgiving. If you have never participated in this annual cycling and food gathering event, then you don’t know what you’re missing. Every year, cyclists take to the streets of Buffalo, to collect food items for the needy. They do it for fun, and they do it to be charitable to their neighbors in need.

This year’s Cranksgiving will benefit Buffalo Food Not Bombs. To take part in this charitable scavenger hunt, all you need to participate is a bike, a bag, a lock, a helmet and about $10-15 to buy food. Each of the cyclists will be handed a small grocery list of items that they will need to collect during the event. All of the spoils will then be donated to Buffalo Food Not Bombs – riders will bring their booty to the GObike workshop. There could not be a better time to join together for this event, as the world seems as if it is going “bomb crazy” these days.

6th annual Cranksgiving to benefit Buffalo Food Not Bombs

Saturday, November 18, 2017

12 PM – 5 PM

Lafayette Square | 1 Lafayette Square | Buffalo, New York 14203

Families and teams (limit 4 people per team) along with individual riders are encouraged to enter. Being fast is not a requirement. Trophies/Prizes will be awarded and refreshments will be had at the after party at the GObike workshop (98 Colvin Ave) at 3pm. The after party is free for riders, but we are asking that non-riders bring 4 vegan non perishable food items to donate or 5 bucks. Registration is at Lafayette Square and starts at 12pm and the ride starts promptly at 1pm.

See Facebook event